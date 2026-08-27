Skyler Bell Breaks Out in First Taste of Preseason Action
Skyler Bell made his preseason debut on Thursday, catching seven of his 10 targets for 49 receiving yards. He also had a 28-yard rushing touchdown. In total, the UConn product tallied eight touches, 77 scrimmage yards, and one trip to the end zone. As a fourth-round pick, Bell never really faced much concern about his ability to make the roster. Still, it was encouraging to see him contribute, especially after he missed the first two weeks of the preseason due to a lower-body injury. In addition to putting impressive numbers on the stat sheet, Bell showed that he's healthy enough to play in Week 1 of the regular season, barring a setback. He projects as the No. 5 receiver on Buffalo's depth chart, and he's currently off the redraft radar as the WR119 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football draft rankings.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller