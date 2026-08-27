Klint Kubiak Still Not Ready to Name a Starting QB
Kirk Cousins and rookie first overall pick Fernando Mendoza, according to Vincent Bonsignore of The California Post. In the 18-12 loss in Vegas, Cousins went 8-for-11 passing for 51 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, while Mendoza went 7-for-14 for 57 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. The Raiders were saying early in the offseason that they wanted Cousins to open the 2026 season as the starter to give Mendoza a chance to adapt to the speed of the pro game and to get more comfortable running an offense under center. However, Mendoza's quick development in training camp has opened the door for him to seize the job in Week 1. In three preseason games, the former Indiana star went 25-for-45 for 240 yards, one touchdown, and two picks. Whoever wins the starting job at QB in Vegas will be a low-end QB2 option for fantasy managers in superflex leagues.
Source: The California Post - Vincent Bonsignore
Source: The California Post - Vincent Bonsignore