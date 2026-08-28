Connor Hellebuyck Requests Trade From Jets

Aug 28, 2026, 9:10 AM ET
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is ready for a new chapter in his career, confirming that he has requested a trade. In a statement via his agent, Ray Petkau, Hellebuyck said he made the request privately several months ago and "tried to handle the situation quietly and respectfully while giving the organization time to explore its options." The Jets drafted Hellebuyck in 2012, and he has been a cornerstone of the franchise, earning the Hart Trophy as the NHL MVP in 2025. Hellebuyck has won the Vezina Trophy as the league's top netminder three times. He's looking to move on despite inking an eight-year, $59.5 million contract extension in October 2023. A change of scenery could do wonders for Hellebuyck's performance after he endured a career-worst year in 2025-26, finishing with a .895 save percentage.--Taavi PailkSource: ESPN