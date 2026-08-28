Jackson Chourio in Top Form in Win Over Mets on Thursday
Jackson Chourio had one of his best games of the season in Thursday night's 8-2 win over the hosting New York Mets at Citi Field, going 4-for-5 at the plate with two two-run home runs and four runs scored to boost his season average to .283 and his OPS to .822. He added a stolen base for good measure. The 22-year-old Venezuelan outfielder has missed some time due to injury in 2026, but otherwise he has been as advertised for fantasy managers, slashing .283/.345/.477 with 19 home runs, 54 RBI, 68 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases across his 447 plate appearances. Chourio is having one of his better months in August, as he came into Thursday's big game with a .287/.380/.460 slash line with an .840 OPS, four home runs, three doubles, eight RBI, 12 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 23 games played in the month. It was his first round-tripper since Aug. 9 against the Minnesota Twins. Chourio remains a must-start in all fantasy baseball leagues and will be looking to stay hot going into the start of a weekend series on Friday at home against the Texas Rangers.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com