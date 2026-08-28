Jac Caglianone Peaking Late in the Season
Jac Caglianone recently missed a few games with ankle soreness, but he is back now and just had a monster performance offensively in Thursday night's 13-2 blowout win on the road against the Toronto Blue Jays. Caglianone carried the Royals' offense, going 5-for-6 at the plate with a home run, a double, a career-high six RBI, three runs scored, and a strikeout to raise his season batting average to .282 and his OPS to .832 in his first full year in the majors. The five hits by Cags were also a career high to boost his overall season line to .282/.332/.500 with 23 home runs, 66 RBI, and six stolen bases in 479 plate appearances. The former first-rounder and two-way player from the University of Florida has come into his own in 2026 after a slow start at the plate, and he should now be rostered in all fantasy baseball leagues. Caglianone has been one of the hottest hitters in all of baseball in August, coming into Thursday's big game with a .382/.405/.658 slash line and a 1.063 OPS, five home runs, six doubles, 20 RBI, 12 runs scored, and three steals in 20 games played. Scoop him up immediately if he is available in your league.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com