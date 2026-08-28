Kade Anderson Can Make a Difference Down the Stretch
Kade Anderson, and he nearly recorded a quality start in his major-league debut against the Chicago Cubs, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits (two homers) while walking two and striking out five in 5 2/3 innings pitched last Saturday. The 22-year-old southpaw, who is ranked as Seattle's top overall prospect at MLB Pipeline, threw four shutout innings last Saturday before allowing two solo home runs in the sixth frame. MLB Pipeline also has Anderson ranked as the top left-handed pitching prospect in all of baseball after the former third overall pick from LSU went 10-1 with a 1.06 ERA, 0.64 WHIP, and 135:13 K:BB in 93 1/3 innings across 18 starts at Double-A Arkansas this year before getting the call to the Show. Anderson, who is already rostered in nearly 60% of Yahoo leagues, can absolutely be a difference-maker for fantasy pitching staffs in the final month of the regular season in September, and he will have a plus second matchup as a member of the M's this weekend in Toronto against the Blue Jays. Scoop him up now if you need starting pitching help.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference