Eli Heidenreich Finds The End Zone on His Push for Steelers' RB3 Role
Eli Heidenreich put in a strong claim, leading the team with nine carries. Heidenreich opened up the second half scoring, capping off an 11-play, 68-yard drive by following his blockers and fighting through contact for a nine-yard touchdown run off the right side. While the exact order might still be contested, Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle are locked in as the Steelers' top two running backs, leaving Heidenreich battling with fourth-year player Lew Nichols and 2025 third-round pick Kaleb Johnson for the third spot in the room. Nichols has been the most consistent runner throughout the preseason, but after catching 90 passes across his final two seasons with Navy and adding further versatility in the return game, Heidenreich could force his way onto the team's initial 53-man roster. Even still, without a number of catastrophic injuries ahead of him, the seventh-round pick is unlikely to see fantasy relevance in 2026.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN