Ty Simpson Wraps Up His First NFL Preseason
Ty Simpson completed 18 of his 23 pass attempts for 119 yards, one touchdown, zero turnovers, and zero sacks during Thursday's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. While the first-round rookie didn't have extremely staggering passing numbers, it's still quite encouraging that he posted a 78.3% completion rate and didn't have any turnovers or sacks. Simpson played a role in all three preseason games for the Rams, finishing the preseason with 382 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions, and zero sacks. For now, he'll ride the bench behind reigning MVP Matthew Stafford, but he offers spectacular insurance in case Stafford gets hurt or for when he eventually chooses to retire. He ranks as the QB26 in RotoBaller's latest dynasty fantasy football rankings.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller