LeQuint Allen Jr. Worth Stashing in Dynasty Leagues
LeQuint Allen Jr. may be third on the depth chart, but between his age and track record, he's someone worth stashing on the bench in dynasty fantasy football leagues. Allen saw limited involvement as a rookie last year, totaling 94 rushing yards and 54 receiving yards. He faces a complicated path to meaningful playing time again in 2026, but the good news is that Travis Etienne Jr. departed in free agency, making it somewhat easier for Allen to make a positive impression. Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. project as the Jags' top two backs, but neither player has a super strong track record in Jacksonville, so we could see the team look to get Allen more involved if either (or both) of those top two ball-carriers struggle. Allen represents the youth of this backfield, and although he's the RB91 in RotoBaller's redraft rankings, he has higher upside in dynasty formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller