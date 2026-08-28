Dean Connors Leads the Way After Teammate's Trade
Dean Connors rushed for 69 yards on 18 carries during Thursday's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. He also caught all three of his targets for 24 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. Connors is an undrafted free agent who impressed collegiately at Rice and Houston. He entered the preseason facing an uphill battle to make the team, and while his outlook is still unclear, one obstacle disappeared on Thursday as the Rams traded running back Jarquez Hunter to the Dolphins. There's now a clear roster spot open behind running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, and there's a nonzero chance it goes to Connors, who had 96 rushing yards, 53 receiving yards, and three touchdowns this preseason. With that being said, even if he does make the 53-man roster, it's hard to imagine him achieving any sort of fantasy relevance as long as both Williams and Corum are healthy.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller