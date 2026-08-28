Braelon Allen Developing Into a Legitimate Fantasy Option This Year
Braelon Allen was a low-end handcuff in years past, but he appears to have developed into a legitimate fantasy option with potential standalone value in deeper leagues this season. Allen ran with the first-team offense when Breece Hall (groin) was sidelined, and while we do expect to see Hall back for Week 1, Allen could continue to play a role on offense. He's a versatile running back who contributes as a receiver and ball-carrier, and at 22 years old, he injects some youth into the offense while offering Hall a breather from time to time. Allen has jumped to RB64 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for 2026. If this offense starts to show any signs of life this year, we'd be intrigued by the possibility of both Hall and Allen carving out fantasy value.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller