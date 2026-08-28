Mark Andrews Looking to Overcome Poor 2025 Campaign
Mark Andrews is looking to bounce back following a frustrating TE16 finish in PPR leagues last season. TE16 is nothing to scoff at, but Andrews' fantasy managers would have liked him to contribute a little more, especially after he was the TE6 in 2024. This year, he'll have a chance to return to his TE6 form. Not only is he healthy, but so is quarterback Lamar Jackson, and the duo will be under the guidance of new head coach Jesse Minter, as well as new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle. Although Doyle spent last year as the Bears' OC, he was previously the Broncos' tight ends coach, so perhaps he'll be the key to getting Andrews back on track. The new coaching staff should benefit the Ravens' offense this year, which is one of the reasons why Andrews has jumped back to TE13 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller