CJ Daniels Enjoys Another Big Game as Receiver Room Gets More Crowded
CJ Daniels caught five of his six targets for 42 yards during Thursday's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Rams' receiver room is a fluid situation right now, mostly because Puka Nacua could be facing a suspension soon. To prepare for his potential discipline, the Rams traded for Tutu Atwell on Thursday. Daniels will still make the 53-man roster, but the addition of Atwell adds more competition for him in the middle tier of the depth chart. He's now fifth or sixth in the receiving pecking order, whereas he had been making a case for the No. 4 role before the trade. Nevertheless, Daniels is much more of a long-term option for the Rams than Atwell, so dynasty managers shouldn't be too worried. The Miami product finished his first NFL preseason with an encouraging 15 catches and 128 yards, both of which led the Rams.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller