Jordan Watkins Makes His Final Case In Busy Preseason
Jordan Watkins saw a team-high eight targets in Thursday's 18-12 win over the Raiders. Watkins had four receptions for 64 receiving yards, gained 27 rushing yards on three carries, and handled two kickoffs and two punts for a total of 62 return yards in the preseason finale. A fourth-round selection in the 2025 draft, Watkins appeared in just four games last season but saw a healthy amount of work in this year's preseason, racking up 13 receptions for 164 yards on 22 targets. Despite the long look, he is unlikely to have an impact in fantasy with Mike Evans (groin), Deebo Samuel Sr., and De'Zhaun Stribling (shoulder) at the top of the depth chart, and Christian Kirk, Demarcus Robinson, and Jacob Cowing also jockeying for playing time. Watkins can safely be ignored in fantasy drafts.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com