Jordan James Gets Eight Carries In First And Only Preseason Action
Jordan James followed Kaelon Black in the 49ers' 18-12 win in the last game of the preseason, but saw twice as many carries as the rookie. James finished with eight rush attempts (tying Khalil Herbert for the team lead) for 35 yards and caught one of his two targets for 20 receiving yards. It was the first appearance of the preseason for James, who missed the 49ers' previous two games while on the mend from a rib fracture suffered on the second day of training camp. The second year back out of Oregon is now in the mix, along with Black, Herbert, and Isaac Guerendo (pectoral) to back up Christian McCaffrey (undisclosed). With San Francisco's depth chart up in the air, fantasy managers should be on the lookout for announcements. Whoever wins out as the 49ers' RB2 will be one of the more valuable handcuffs in fantasy football.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com