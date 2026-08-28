Kaelon Black Gets Start In 49ers' Preseason Finale
Kaelon Black got the start in the 49ers' preseason finale on Thursday night. The rookie out of Indiana had San Francisco's first three series to himself before ceding the backfield to Jordan James. Black finished the game with four carries for 28 rushing yards. Black's only target missed him by a wide margin when he turned in the opposite direction of the pass from Mac Jones. Any fantasy value Black might have would come from being Christian McCaffrey's (undisclosed) handcuff. That would be a valuable role given McCaffrey's injury history, but the depth chart past him is not yet defined. Black would have to beat out not only James but also Isaac Guerendo (pectoral), Khalil Herbert, and Sincere McCormick. Fantasy managers should keep an eye out for developments ahead of the 49ers' season opener on September 10.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com