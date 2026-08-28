Justin Herbert Shakes Off Early Mistake, Showcases Elite Arm Talent
Justin Herbert and some of the team's starting offense played two series against the Rams' defensive reserves in Thursday night's preseason finale, with both drives lasting exactly two plays. After his fumbled handoff attempt on the Chargers' second play of the game led to a Rams' field goal, Herbert quickly made up for the mistake on his next opportunity, uncorking a 65-yard touchdown strike to fourth-year receiver Quentin Johnston. Herbert's physical abilities have never been in question, but since a QB2 finish in 2021, he's been unable to overcome a series of environmental setbacks, with a number of catastrophic injuries to his offensive line most recently holding him back in 2025. While the Chargers have already lost center Tyler Biadasz (knee) to a season-ending knee injury, the returns to health of bookend Pro Bowl tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater have Herbert well-positioned for a fantasy bounceback in Mike McDaniel's new-look offense. As RotoBaller's QB7, Herbert is already priced higher than any of his fantasy finishes since his second season in the league, but with the skill set, the surrounding cast, and the playcaller all seemingly in place, he could ultimately prove to be a league-winning value in 2026.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN