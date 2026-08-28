Mike Washington Jr. Emerging as Priority Late-Round Sleeper
Mike Washington Jr., who could see starting action to begin the year if Ashton Jeanty (ankle) is unavailable for the season opener, ran for 49 yards on eight carries in Thursday night's preseason loss to the 49ers. The fourth-round pick, who was one of the stars of the 2026 NFL Combine, concludes his first preseason with 168 yards on 23 attempts for a 7.3 -yard per carry average. After an offseason spent espousing the value of a two-back system, head coach Klint Kubiak appears to have found a player capable of platooning with Jeanty, giving Washington potential standalone value outside of what he can provide as an injury fill-in. With Jeanty's status for Week 1 still up in the air, and the Raiders backfield deployment somewhat of a mystery in Kubiak's first year at the helm, Washington is a must-draft player as RotoBaller's RB48.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN