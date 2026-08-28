Quentin Johnston Shows Off Boom Potential with Long Touchdown
Quentin Johnston helped quarterback Justin Herbert atone for an opening drive fumble by splitting two defenders for a 65-yard touchdown to give the Bolts an early 7-3 lead. A first-round pick in 2023, Johnston struggled with drops early in his career, but has flashed moments of underrated excellence over the past two seasons, particularly during a four-week stretch that saw him open 2025 as the fantasy WR4. While volume and consistency concerns still exist in what is expected to be a run-first Mike McDaniel offense, Johnston should be schemed into space and put in a position to make use of his run-after-catch abilities, and Thursday night's deep touchdown served as a reminder of his big-play potential. As RotoBaller's WR38, Johnston can still be viewed through a boom-or-bust lens in 2026, but all signs point to the booms being more explosive with the busts less detrimental.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN