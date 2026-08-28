Greg Desrosiers Jr. Puts Solid Production on Tape in Preseason Finale
Keaton Mitchell's undisclosed injury, which has been described as a "mild setback" stretches into the regular season, Desrosiers may still find himself on the wrong side of a numbers crunch. The Chargers have a deep and versatile room with the free agent acquisition Mitchell joining 2025 first-round pick Omarion Hampton and the team's leading rusher from a season ago, Kimani Vidal. Still, ahead of Sunday's roster cutdown, Desrosiers was at least able to put solid production on film for any teams in search of running back depth.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN