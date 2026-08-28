Caleb Williams Praised for the Strides He's Taken in the Red Zone
Caleb Williams was praised by his head coach for the advancement he's made in the red zone, and he backed those words up with another solid showing and a touchdown connection with Kaden Davis while working against Tennessee's top defense. "I think that's been probably the best thing so far this camp, just the anticipation, the timing, the understanding of where we want to put the football," Ben Johnson told reporters to begin the day. "He is not afraid to fit it into tight windows. He trusts his pass catchers. A year ago, a lot of the things were foreign to him, and now you can tell he has some banked reps and he's able to anticipate where he wants to go with the football." After finishing as the QB5 in a year where he left plenty of fantasy production on the bone, Williams is a candidate to take a significant step forward in his second season in Johnson's offense, and he could prove to be a league-winning value as the seventh quarterback off the board by current ADP.
Source: Larry Mayer
Source: Larry Mayer