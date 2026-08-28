Gage Larvadain Stays Busy in Browns' Dominant Preseason Win
Gage Larvadain led the team with six targets and five catches, connecting with Dillon Gabriel on the first play of the night and ending Thursday's 37-13 win with 48 receiving yards and an additional four yards on the ground. An undrafted free agent in 2025, Larvadain caught seven passes as a rookie, but even following the release of fourth-year veteran Cedric Tillman on Thursday, he could still face a numbers crunch ahead of Sunday's roster cutdown deadline. The Browns spent two top 40 picks in the 2026 NFL draft on receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, and with Jerry Jeudy and Isaiah Bond expected to round out the room, even should Larvadain stick on the roster for his special teams contributions, there is very little fantasy production to be found on the fringes of an offense that still faces serious questions at quarterback.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN