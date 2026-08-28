Drew Allar a Roster Lock Despite Quiet Preseason Finale
Drew Allar completed nine of 18 pass attempts for 88 yards in a 28-27 preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills. Allar took over for second-year pro Will Howard in the second half and got off to a strong start, leading Pittsburgh on a 68-yard drive capped by an Eli Heidenreich rushing touchdown. Unfortunately, the Steelers' offense failed to score again, but that didn't stop head coach Mike McCarthy from suggesting that Allar had done enough to earn a roster spot alongside Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, and Will Howard. Following the loss, McCarthy said he felt "good about the quarterback room" and noted that "we got two veterans that we can win with, and we got two young guys that we're excited about the future." With Allar arguably showcasing the most upside of Pittsburgh's backup quarterbacks throughout the preseason, there appears to be little doubt that the rookie will make the 53-man roster heading into Week 1.
Source: Brooke Pryor
Source: Brooke Pryor