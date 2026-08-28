Parker Washington Projected to Lead Jaguars in Receiving
Parker Washington is being projected to lead the team in receiving this season. Sports Illustrated's John Shipley made the call after watching Washington look like Trevor Lawrence's favorite target throughout training camp. Washington already led Jacksonville last year with 58 catches for 847 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games, doing that on 95 targets. The competition for looks is real with Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers, Travis Hunter and tight end Brenton Strange all in the offense, but Washington kept getting work even as Jacksonville leaned more heavily into tight-end usage this summer. Shipley also picked Washington to lead the Jaguars in receiving yards at the midway point of camp, so this is not a one-practice reaction. Washington broke out when his role expanded in 2025 and has spent August looking like one of Lawrence's most trusted options again. Another team-leading season is firmly in play.
Source: Sports Illustrated
Source: Sports Illustrated