Shohei Ohtani's Return Still TBD After Latest Bullpen Session
Shohei Ohtani (knee) threw a short bullpen session on Friday, according to The Associated Press. "I think it was like 20 pitches," manager Dave Roberts said. "I really don't know what to make of it. I didn't put eyes on it." It is unclear right now, but if the Dodgers liked what they saw, Ohtani could return to the starting rotation on Sunday for the series finale in Detroit against the Tigers. The four-time MVP has not pitched since July 3 against the division-rival San Diego Padres due to a left-knee injury. The injury has not prevented Ohtani from serving as the Dodgers' primary designated hitter, but they have been extra cautious with him as a pitcher in the second half of the season as they try to get him to 100% for the postseason. Before his knee issues cropped up, Ohtani was in the National League Cy Young conversation, going 8-2 with a 1.79 WHIP and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. Even if Ohtani is not cleared to return as a pitcher this weekend, he needs to be stashed for high-end strikeout upside in the final month of the regular season as the fantasy playoffs quickly approach.
Source: The Associated Press
Source: The Associated Press