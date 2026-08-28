Bo Davidson Primed For Late-Season Breakout
Bo Davidson has produced in a big way during the month of August at Triple-A Sacramento, hitting .341 with six homers, 23 RBI, and 30 runs scored. Davidson is the No. 8 prospect in the Giants' system with a 50-grade hit tool, 55-grade power, and 55-grade speed. Davidson has combined for 19 stolen bases between two levels of the minors this season, proving that he could be a stolen base threat at the major-league level. Davidson is doing his best to force his way into a call-up to the Giants this season. The 24-year-old is doing everything in his power to prove he is ready. If the Giants feel he is ready, he would be a big boost to fantasy managers down the stretch of the season. Keep an eye on Davidson's progress the rest of the way.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball