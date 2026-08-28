Matt Shaw Activated off Injured List on Friday
Matt Shaw (hand) was activated off the 10-day Injured List ahead of Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Shaw has been out of action since late June due to a sprained left hand. He was hitting the ball well during his rehab assignment and appears ready to make an impact in Chicago again. It's unclear how Shaw is going to fit into the puzzle down the stretch of the season. Pedro Ramirez is playing very well, so it'll be tough for Shaw to cut into his playing time. Through 56 games, Shaw is slashing .246/.322/.415 with four home runs, 20 RBI, and four steals. Given he probably won't have a full-time role, Shaw is only worth considering in deep leagues. In a corresponding move, outfielder Kevin Alcantara was optioned to Triple-A Iowa.
Source: Chicago Cubs
Source: Chicago Cubs