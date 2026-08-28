Yordan Alvarez Keeps Mashing the Ball
Yordan Alvarez has been posting unbelievable numbers at the plate this season. Through 132 games, Alvarez is slashing .319/.434/.609 with a league-leading 36 home runs and 91 RBI. His overall power numbers have declined lately, with only one long ball over the last month. Fantasy managers are hopeful that his power comes back soon, with the fantasy playoffs quickly approaching. Despite a lack of homers in August, Alvarez is still the MVP favorite in the American League and remains a great source of production in basically every other category right now.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference