Roman Anthony Unlikely to Return to Red Sox on Friday
Roman Anthony (finger) is unlikely to return from the 60-day injured list before the team's series opener on Friday against the division-rival New York Yankees, according to Tommy Cassell. Anthony is still at Triple-A Worcester on Friday and could continue his minor-league rehab assignment through the weekend. If Anthony remains with the WooSox through the weekend, he could come off the IL for Monday's series opener at Fenway Park against the Seattle Mariners. Fantasy managers have been patient all year long, as the former top outfield prospect has been out since early May due to a partially torn tendon in his right ring finger. The good news is that the left-handed power/speed threat is on the verge of a return to the big leagues, and he has gone 7-for-23 at the plate with two home runs in seven rehab games on the farm. Although the 22-year-old was hitting just .229 (25-for-109) with a homer, five RBI, and 12 runs scored in 109 at-bats this year before his injury, he should be picked up off the waiver wire everywhere that he is available. Anthony is currently rostered in just under 80% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Tommy Cassell
Source: Tommy Cassell