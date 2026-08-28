Edward Cabrera to Begin Throwing on Saturday
Edward Cabrera (finger) will resume his throwing program on Saturday, according to Bruce Levine. Cabrera has been sidelined since the middle of August due to a finger blister. When healthy, Cabrera has struggled this season with a 5.68 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, and a 67/32 K/BB ratio across 15 starts with the Cubs. Given his durability issues and lack of success as a starter, the Cubs plan to bring Cabrera back as a reliever for the rest of the season. He shouldn't need a long rehab assignment if he's coming back as a relief pitcher. His fantasy value will be limited unless he's going to pitch in a high-leverage role, which is unlikely.
Source: Bruce Levine
Source: Bruce Levine