George Lombard Jr. is Slumping at the Plate
George Lombard Jr. came into the league swinging a hot bat, but has cooled down recently. Over the last week, Lombard is slashing .179/.207/.250 with zero home runs and one RBI. Despite a bit of a slump, Lombard's overall numbers remain fairly solid right now. The rookie infielder is slashing .264/.316/.389 with two homers and six RBI. His little slump has caused him to lose some traction in fantasy leagues. Fantasy managers shouldn't be too worried right now and should continue to hold Lombard through this slump. His overall upside is too good to warrant dropping him over a week slump.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference