Jacob Lopez an Intriguing Streaming Option for Friday
Jacob Lopez has been extremely sharp on the mound over the last month or so. Since July 10, Lopez has a 2.23 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and a 48:13 K:BB ratio across eight starts. During that span, Lopez has allowed two earned runs or fewer in every start. Lopez was strong during his last outing with nine strikeouts against the Houston Astros on August 22. He'll take the mound versus the Baltimore Orioles in hitter-friendly Sacramento on Friday. It's not an ideal matchup for Lopez, but he has been pitching too well on the mound to be ignored right now.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference