Jonah Tong Could be on Verge of Return to the Majors
Jonah Tong, who is ranked as the team's No. 5 prospect per MLB Pipeline, could supplant Robert Stock in the major-league rotation if he pitches well this weekend at Triple-A Syracuse. "I think we'll continue to keep an eye on him, continue to watch, continue to see how he performs," interim manager Andy Green said. "Definitely somebody that we think highly of and will be excited when the time comes." The 36-year-old Stock does not factor into the Mets' future plans in a meaningful way. Mets officials want to make sure that when Tong returns to the majors for the third time, he is well-prepared to stick around. When Tong was called up earlier in 2026, he had a 5.68 ERA at Syracuse. He had a 3.60 ERA in three appearances with the Mets in May and early June, but he was shaky on the mound. The 23-year-old Canadian has expanded his arsenal this year and has added a cutter to the mix. In his last six minor-league starts, Tong has a 2.48 ERA while holding opponents to a .198 average. If he returns to the majors, Tong will be a risky fantasy option because of his inconsistent control -- he has issued 15 free passes in a 29-inning stretch in his last six starts at Syracuse.
Source: MLB.com - Anthony DiComo
Source: MLB.com - Anthony DiComo