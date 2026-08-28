Jhoan Duran a High-End Fantasy Closer as Phillies Push for Playoffs
Jhoan Duran continues to be a high-end fantasy closer for a team that is currently locked into the second National League wild-card position. Since Duran's last blown save on July 27 against the division-rival Miami Marlins, he has gone 4-for-4 in save opportunities, including three saves in a row from Aug. 16 through Aug. 19. In 12 appearances (12 innings pitched) in the month of August, Duran has allowed just one earned run on 11 hits while walking two and striking out 14 batters. The 28-year-old Dominican hurler is 1-4 in his first full season in the City of Brotherly Love with a sparkling 1.71 ERA (1.22 FIP) and a 1.03 WHIP with 67 strikeouts and only eight walks all year in 47 1/3 innings out of the Phillies' bullpen. Duran's 28 saves are only four off his career high, set last year with the Phillies and Minnesota Twins. His 28 saves are tied with Atlanta Braves closer Raisel Iglesias for the eighth-most in the league. Duran has blown only two of his 30 save opportunities in 2026 and should have many more chances to set a new career high in saves over the final month of the regular season.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference