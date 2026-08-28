Yoshinobu Yamamoto One of Baseball's Best Pitchers Again in 2026
Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been one of the best and most consistent pitchers in baseball again in 2026, even after a heavy postseason workload last fall to help the Dodgers win their second straight World Series title over the Toronto Blue Jays. Yamamoto took a tough-luck loss on Thursday night against the Atlanta Braves, allowing just a solo home run and four hits while walking one and striking out eight in 6 1/3 innings for his eighth loss of the year. The only run the 28-year-old Japanese hurler allowed was a solo home run to catcher Drake Baldwin on the first pitch of the game. The reigning World Series MVP was otherwise dominant, generating 20 swings and misses for his third straight quality start. Yamamoto is now 12-8 with a 2.56 ERA (3.26 FIP) and 0.89 WHIP with 153 strikeouts and 36 walks in 158 innings across 24 starts in his third MLB season. Since the All-Star break, he has not allowed more than two earned runs in an outing for a 1.90 ERA with 11 walks and 47 strikeouts in 47 1/3 frames across his seven starts. It will be interesting to see how Yamamoto holds up as we get closer to the postseason, but right now, his heavy workload from last year doesn't appear to be affecting him at all.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com