Michael Arroyo Could Be Next Mariners Hitter to be Called Up
Michael Arroyo is an accomplished infielder who could make a difference as a late-season call-up to the Mariners. The 21-year-old has hit well since his promotion to Triple-A Tacoma. In 41 games with Tacoma, Arroyo has eight homers and 35 RBI while hitting .271 with 31 runs scored. At Double-A Arkansas this season, Arroyo hit 10 homers and drove in 40 runs while hitting .287. The right-handed hitter is the No. 3 prospect in the Mariners system behind pitchers Kade Anderson and Ryan Sloan. Arroyo was signed out of Colombia and has a 55-grade hit tool and 55-grade power with 50-grade speed. Arroyo could be a nice addition to fantasy teams down the stretch and could provide five-category contributions to fantasy rosters.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball