Seaver King Worth Stashing Ahead of Fantasy Playoffs
Seaver King is putting together an excellent month of August at Triple-A Rochester with a .356 batting average, eight homers and 16 RBI. King's red-hot hitting month could force the hand of the Nationals and he could be a priority pickup in fantasy leagues down the stretch this season. King is the No. 4 prospect in the Nationals system and the 23-year-old has a 50-grade hit tool with a 70-grade run tool. King brings a stolen base threat to the table and has combined for 14 stolen bases among the two minor league levels he has played at this season. He can bring that threat to the major leagues and give fantasy managers that extra category help with stolen bases being a possibility at the big leagues. King could be a difference maker late in the fantasy season.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball