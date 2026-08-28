Wan'Dale Robinson Believed to Have Avoided a Concussion
Wan'Dale Robinson (head), who was checked for a concussion during Thursday's joint practice with the Chicago Bears, is not believed to have suffered a concussion, a source told Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The Titans will continue to monitor him to make sure that concussion symptoms do not arise, but there are positive early indications that he will be good to go for the Week 1 regular-season opener. The former New York Giants receiver will probably miss some practice time, but as long as he does not have a setback with his head injury, all signs point to him being ready on Sept. 13. Fantasy managers should not be expecting another 90-plus-catch season for the third year in a row from the 25-year-old in his first year in Tennessee, but the Titans have high expectations for the fifth-year wideout as he reunites with former head coach Brian Daboll, who is now the Titans' offensive coordinator. In point-per-reception leagues, Robinson is a great WR4/flex target as he looks for a second straight 1,000-yard season. In the last two years in New York, Robinson had 185 catches on a healthy 280 targets for 1,713 yards and seven touchdowns in 33 games.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport