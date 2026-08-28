Ryan Flournoy Locks Down Cowboys' WR3 Job
Ryan Flournoy has turned a strong summer into a much firmer spot on the redraft radar. Flournoy entered camp as Dallas' third receiver behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, and he has only strengthened his hold on that role. The Cowboys' latest unofficial depth chart lists him as a starter, while the team's own end-of-camp review said the 26-year-old had taken firm control of the No. 3 spot. Brian Schottenheimer also included Flournoy among the players who exceeded expectations this summer. He earned the opportunity after taking a big step in 2025, catching 40 of 56 targets for 475 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games after managing just 102 receiving yards as a rookie. Offensive coordinator Klayton Adams has also praised Flournoy's deeper understanding of the offense as he enters Year 3. Lamb and Pickens will make consistent target volume difficult to find, with Jake Ferguson also heavily involved in the passing game. Flournoy isn't suddenly a weekly fantasy starter, but his role is considerably safer than it was a year ago. RotoBaller currently ranks him WR63, giving him legitimate late-round appeal in deeper redraft leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller