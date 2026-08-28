Kaelon Black Appears to Have Firm Hold on 49ers' No. 2 Job
Kaelon Black appears to have a firm grip on the No. 2 job behind Christian McCaffrey, according to Matt Barrows. Black carried four times for 28 yards in Thursday's preseason finale against Las Vegas, including a 14-yard run, and finished the preseason with 61 yards on 12 carries. The rookie missed part of camp with an adductor injury but returned Aug. 18, five days before Jordan James came back from a rib injury. That extra time seems to have mattered. Barrows pointed to Black's decisiveness, vision and receiving ability as reasons he has separated himself. The 90th overall pick rushed for 1,039 yards and 10 touchdowns at Indiana last season and caught 55 passes across his college career. James did have 55 scrimmage yards on nine touches Thursday, so the competition is not completely dead. Still, Black looks like the favorite to open the season as McCaffrey's primary backup.
Source: Matt Barrows
Source: Matt Barrows