Rams Have No Update on Aaron Donald

Aug 28, 2026, 12:34 PM ET
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said he has no update on retired defensive tackle Aaron Donald, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN. McVay said earlier this week that the team is prepping a 53-man roster with Donald on it and one without him. Donald, who is seriously considering coming out of retirement to join pass-rusher Myles Garrett in a strong Rams defense, has already worked out with L.A. a few times this month, but it remains to be seen if he will rejoin the team, either before the regular season starts or after. The 35-year-old 10-time Pro Bowler and eight-time first-team All-Pro is in incredible shape, but he is still in the process of determining whether he can get into good enough football shape to realistically return and make an impact for a Rams team that is one of the favorites to win this year's Super Bowl. Donald had 111 sacks in his 10 NFL seasons with the Rams, but if he comes out of retirement to rejoin the organization, he is expected to serve in more of a rotational pass-rushing role on the interior of the Rams' D-line.--Keith HernandezSource: ESPN.com - Sarah Barshop