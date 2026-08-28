Malachi Fields Projected to Open Season as Giants' WR2
Malachi Fields is projected to open the season as the team's No. 2 receiver opposite Malik Nabers, according to ESPN. New York traded back into the third round to take Fields 74th overall, and the rookie has spent the summer showing why the Giants were willing to move up for him. His size, physicality and ability to win contested catches have all translated, while his blocking has helped his case for regular snaps. Fields caught 36 passes for 630 yards and five touchdowns at Notre Dame last season. He also made an immediate impression in the preseason opener, catching all three of his targets for 34 yards and a touchdown against Minnesota. The Giants' current unofficial depth chart still lists Darius Slayton with the first group, so Fields has not officially been named a starter. ESPN's projection is another sign, though, that the rookie has pushed himself into a significant role heading into Week 1.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN