J.K. Dobbins Back on Track for Lead Role
J.K. Dobbins has steadied his redraft outlook after an early-August injury scare. Dobbins left practice on August 10 with a soft-tissue issue, but Sean Payton said at the time he expected the veteran to be fine. Dobbins returned to individual work the next day and said after Denver's second preseason game that he was fully healthy and "feels great." More importantly, the Broncos' August 25 unofficial depth chart still lists him first at running back, ahead of RJ Harvey. Dobbins earned that standing last season, rushing 153 times for 772 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games while averaging 5.0 yards per carry before a foot injury ended his regular season. Denver then brought him back on a two-year deal in March. Harvey should remain involved, particularly in the passing game, while fourth-round rookie Jonah Coleman has impressed Sean Payton and gives the Broncos another physical option. That keeps Dobbins from projecting as a true workhorse. Still, the latest health concern has passed without costing him the top spot. RotoBaller's August 25 half-PPR rankings have Dobbins 80th overall, and his early-down role remains intact entering Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller