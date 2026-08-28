Najee Harris Expected to Play in Preseason Finale
Najee Harris to get his first game action with the team in their preseason finale on Friday night against the New York Jets, which will be his first action in the NFL since tearing his Achilles with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 of last year. Harris is fully recovered from his Achilles tendon tear and could be a significant part of the Giants' backfield in 2026, even with Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr. already on the roster. The 28-year-old former 24th overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021 from Alabama had four straight 1,000-yard seasons in the Steel City to begin his NFL career before playing in only three games with the Bolts in 2025 before tearing his Achilles. Harris probably is not going to have much, if any, standalone fantasy value with the G-Men unless one of Skattebo or Tracy misses time with an injury, but he is an experienced RB to have as an RB3 as insurance. Right now, RotoBaller has Harris ranked as the No. 60 fantasy RB for the 2026 season.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler