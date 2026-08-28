Cameron Dicker "Working Through Something"
Cameron Dicker (undisclosed) is "working through something," according to Alex Insdorf. However, Harbaugh also said that he is not concerned with Dicker's injury. "Just something that came up tonight," Harbaugh said after the team's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams. We will keep an eye on the 26-year-old kicker's status heading into the team's Week 1 regular-season opener against the Arizona Cardinals, but it sounds like he should be just fine to kick to begin the season. The former Texas product should be considered a top-five fantasy kicker in a Chargers offense that could be much more explosive under new coordinator Mike McDaniel in 2026. Dicker was a first-time Pro Bowler last year after making 92.7% of his 41 field-goal attempts (5-for-6 from 50-plus yards) and 97.1% of his 35 extra-point attempts in 17 regular-season games. RotoBaller has Dicker ranked as the No. 5 fantasy kicker for the 2026 season.
Source: Alex Insdorf
Source: Alex Insdorf