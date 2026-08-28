Steelers Could Keep Four QBs on 53-Man Roster

Aug 28, 2026, 12:41 PM ET
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy has expressed confidence in all four of his quarterbacks' futures with the organization and said that it is "a very accurate evaluation" when asked on Thursday if he believed all four QBs had earned a roster spot, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "I feel good about the quarterback room," McCarthy said. "I've been saying it for quite some time, and they've showed it on the field. We got two veterans that we can win with, and we got two young guys that we're excited about the future." The new Steelers head coach has strongly hinted that he was leaning towards keeping all four QBs on the roster this preseason, even though it is something he has never done going into Week 1 in his 18-year career as a head coach. Aaron Rodgers
is the starter, and Mason Rudolph
is set as the backup, but both second-year QB Will Howard
(head) and rookie Drew Allar
have done enough to potentially win roster spots going into Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. Howard went 9-for-15 for 69 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in Thursday's preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills, and it is unclear if a head injury he suffered will have any impact on him making the final roster.--Keith HernandezSource: ESPN.com - Brooke Pryor