Jonah Coleman "Squarely" in Broncos' Backfield Rotation
Jonah Coleman is "squarely" in the team's backfield rotation and "will get plenty of work" in his first NFL campaign. Coleman only had one 13-yard run in the preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons, and that was all head coach Sean Payton needed to see. The 23-year-old product of the University of Washington could eventually be a three-down back in Denver, but for now, he will open his rookie campaign as a powerful change-of-pace back alongside the oft-injured J.K. Dobbins and second-year back RJ Harvey, who will most likely be the team's preferred third-down option. It is hard to say exactly how this three-headed backfield will shake out for the Broncos, but if Dobbins misses more time with injury in 2026, Coleman could become an every-week flex option, at the very least. In standard 12-team fantasy leagues, Coleman may go undrafted, but he will surely become a popular waiver-wire pickup if one of Dobbins or Harvey gets hurt at any point. RotoBaller has Coleman ranked as the RB52 for now.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Legwold
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Legwold