Ray Davis Strengthening His Handcuff Case
Ray Davis has strengthened his case as a late-round handcuff after a productive preseason. Davis turned seven touches into 53 scrimmage yards against Carolina, then started with James Cook III resting against Cleveland and handled seven carries for 21 yards and a touchdown while adding a 10-yard reception. Ty Johnson (lower leg) has also missed more than two weeks of practice, although he has resumed sprinting and could still be available for Week 1. Davis remains unlikely to see dependable standalone volume behind Cook, who won the 2025 rushing title with 1,621 yards. The 5-foot-8, 211-pound back carried only 58 times for 275 yards last season, but he showed what he can do with a larger workload in Week 18. Davis rushed 21 times for 151 yards and caught two passes for 23 yards and a touchdown against the Jets while Cook handled only two carries. Thursday's muffed punt against Pittsburgh was an ugly finish to the preseason, but it does not change the offensive case. Davis has reinforced his value as Cook's primary rushing insurance and a worthwhile late-round target in deeper redraft leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller