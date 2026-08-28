Mike Washington Jr. Could Have Significant Role in Raiders Backfield
Mike Washington Jr. appears to have earned a real role alongside Ashton Jeanty (ankle). Head coach Klint Kubiak said Friday that both backs will prepare to "play a lot of football" when Jeanty is healthy, according to Sam Warren. Kubiak also made it clear that the workload could change from game to game. Washington has made a strong case for touches after rushing 23 times for 168 yards during the preseason, including 49 yards on eight carries in Thursday's finale against San Francisco. The fourth-round rookie also flashed as a receiver during camp and sits directly behind Jeanty on the Raiders' latest unofficial depth chart. Washington rushed for 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns at Arkansas last season while adding 28 catches for 226 yards and another score. Jeanty is still the lead back when healthy, but Kubiak's comments suggest Washington should have a role even without an injury opening the door.
Source: Sam Warren
Source: Sam Warren