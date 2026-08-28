Jameson Williams Showing More Than Big-Play Upside
Jameson Williams is finishing training camp looking more like a complete fantasy option than simply a big-play specialist. Williams set career highs with 65 catches for 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns on 102 targets last season, his second straight 1,000-yard campaign. His development this summer has gone beyond running past defensive backs. Jared Goff has praised Williams' improved feel for coverage and space, while Detroit's camp reports have highlighted him winning on comeback routes and working different levels of the field. That showed up again this week. Goff hit Williams for a deep touchdown during Wednesday's first-team work, then connected with him three times on Thursday's opening 99-yard scoring drive, including a fourth-down touchdown against tight coverage. Williams also appears past the minor shoulder issue that cost him two practices earlier this month. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, and Isaac TeSlaa will keep Detroit's targets spread around, so weekly volatility remains part of the profile. Still, Williams is entering Week 1 with a broader route tree and plenty of momentum. RotoBaller currently ranks him WR23 in half-PPR.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller